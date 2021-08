Aug. 4—Epic Games has released Season 7 of the famed battle royale game Fortnite and it brings a host of new elements. The game was down earlier in the day today, but now the company, via a tweet, has confirmed that it is out for the players to download and play. "Downtime for v17.30 has ended. Here's what's new," Fortnite Status wrote in a tweet. Fortnite Season 7 is available as a part of v17.30 update of the game.