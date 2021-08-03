Headlines: Mount Vernon 1988 homicide victim ID’d, Durst mistrial denied, ATM stolen
Here are some stories making headlines in the Hudson Valley. The victim of a 1988 homicide from Mount Vernon has finally been identified, according to the Westchester District Attorney's Office. Officials were able to identify "Jane Doe Mount Vernon" as Veronica Wiederhold through DNA testing. The 19-year-old was found dead and naked by Mount Vernon police near Carleton Avenue on Feb. 14, 1988. She was last seen by her family in Brooklyn in late 1987 before she was found dead.hudsonvalley.news12.com
