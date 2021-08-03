Led Zeppelin Documentary Joins Venice Film Festival Lineup

Udo Kier is the kind of actor who defies notions of great screen acting as chameleonic or transformative: you don’t cast him in a role, you cast the role as Udo Kier, and let his curious, transfixing presence do the rest. Over a globe-trotting, seven-decade career that has cheerfully run the grindhouse-to-arthouse gamut, the German star’s million-yard gaze — through distinctively double-glazed, powder-blue eyes — has left a lingering impression in any number of films that have not, and helped a handful of great ones haunt us a little deeper. You wouldn’t remember the OG Suspiria, or My Own Private Idaho, or Bacurau, or an assortment of Lars von Trier nightmares quite the same way without that uncanny, unflappable stare — a sort of Cheshire cat smile for the cinema, though just as liable to be a murderous scowl.