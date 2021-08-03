Cancel
Led Zeppelin Documentary Joins Venice Film Festival Lineup

By Manori Ravindran
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole lotta love is headed to the Venice Film Festival, which has just added the highly anticipated Led Zeppelin feature documentary to its lineup. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” which was recently completed, will screen out of competition at the Italian fest, which runs from Sept. 1-11. The film was co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, and features band members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant as themselves, as well as the late John Bonham (who died in 1980).

Becoming Led Zeppelin, the band’s first authorised documentary, is now complete

More than two years after it was first announced, the first officially-authorised and endorsed full-length Led Zeppelin documentary, has been completed. Featuring “unprecedented access” to the band, including new interviews with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, the first and only time the trio have participated in a documentary in 50 years, Becoming Led Zeppelin covers the band’s early years through to the moment in 1970 when Led Zeppelin II displaced The Beatles’ Abbey Road from the peak of the Billboard albums chart in America.
‘Spencer,’ ‘The Last Duel' set for Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has unveiled a starry lineup of world premieres for September including Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel,” featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is kicking off its 78th edition on September 1 on the Lido with the premiere of Pedro Almodóvar’s “Madres Paralelas,” with Penelope Cruz. “Spencer” and “Madres Paralelas” are among 21 features premiering as part of the official competition, which also include Maggie Gyllenhaal's “The Lost Daughter” and Paul Schrader's “The Card Counter.” The film festival runs through Sept. 11.
Line-up for Venice International Film Festival announced

The Venice International Film Festival unveiled a starry line-up of world premieres for September, including Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales, and Ridley Scott’s medieval drama The Last Duel, featuring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Adam Driver. The oldest film festival in the world is...
Netflix To Have A Heavy Presence At The Venice Film Festival; Paolo Sorrentino’s Latest Among Their Lineup

With the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview, the next big festival to focus on this fall will be the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival. Major films are already tipped to debut there, Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi blockbuster “Dune” Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama “Spencer,” “Halloween Kills,” and new films by Pedro Almodovar and Jane Campion.
Venice Film Festival: These top films will be shown

26.07.2021 – 18:01. Venice Film Festival: These top films will be shown. This year’s Venice Film Festival will take place from 1 to 11 September. Now it is known which films will be shown and will go into the race for the Golden Lion. At the 78th Venice International Film...
LED ZEPPELIN Documentary “With Unprecedented Access To The Band” Completed; Title Revealed

According to Variety, Director Bernard MacMahon has revealed the title of his long-awaited and recently completed Led Zeppelin feature documentary: Becoming Led Zeppelin. The project, which was first announced in 2019, has unprecedented access to Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones, marking the first and only time the group has participated in a documentary in 50 years.
“Becoming Led Zeppelin” Doco Completed

The title of “Becoming Led Zeppelin” has been announced for the recently completed new project by filmmaker Bernard MacMahon (“American Epic”). First announced in 2019, the feature marks the first and only time the group behind such music as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Immigrant Song” has participated in a documentary in fifty years.
New Locarno Film Festival Chief Giona A. Nazzaro Talks 'Audience-Friendly' Vision

New Locarno Film Festival artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro, who is the former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, is starting to put his stamp on the Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema with a lineup comprising comedies and genre films alongside more straightforward auteur cinema, driven by a desire to make the selection “more audience friendly,” as he puts it. Nazzaro spoke to Variety about some of the choices that reflect this new course. Excerpts.
Venice Film Festival 2021: Ridley Scott, Denis Villeneuve, Pedro Almodovar, and Paolo Sorrentino Lead Outstanding Lineup

With 73 films and one television show (featuring Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain) set to debut, back-to-back Academy Award winners spearheading the jury, prominent Hollywood actors showcasing their freshmen directorial efforts, and finally the global opening of one Denis’ Villeneuve’s Dune, the Venice Film Festival 2021 is not taking any prisoners. Running 1-11 September after the pandemic-subdued edition in 2020, this year promises a grandiose, albeit still COVID-cautious, event. The event traditionally combines head-turning household names with exposure for younger artists hoping for their moment of glory.
Ethan Hawke to Be Feted at Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival, the leading cinema event in Central and Eastern Europe, will honor American actor, director, and writer Ethan Hawke, who will receive the Festival President’s Award at its 55th edition, taking place Aug. 20-28. The award is given to actors, directors, and producers who have “contributed in a fundamental way to the development of contemporary world cinema.”
Prolific Character Actor Udo Kier ‘Happily Surprised’ With First Leading Role in 50 Years in Indie Dramedy ‘Swan Song’

After performing in internationals film for five decades, the German-born character actor Udo Kier is getting rave reviews for a rare Hollywood leading role in “Swan Song.” And at age 76, Kier says he’s hoping the role is no swan song for him: it’s just the beginning of a new phase of his career. “I am really, really, a little bit surprised but pleasantly surprise that I made 50 years of movies, and now everybody writes: ‘After 50 years, finally Udo Kier is a leading man!’” Kier told Variety on Thursday night at the Los Angeles premiere of the film at...
'Swan Song': Udo Kier Lives Out Loud, Even If This Movie Mumbles

Udo Kier is the kind of actor who defies notions of great screen acting as chameleonic or transformative: you don’t cast him in a role, you cast the role as Udo Kier, and let his curious, transfixing presence do the rest. Over a globe-trotting, seven-decade career that has cheerfully run the grindhouse-to-arthouse gamut, the German star’s million-yard gaze — through distinctively double-glazed, powder-blue eyes — has left a lingering impression in any number of films that have not, and helped a handful of great ones haunt us a little deeper. You wouldn’t remember the OG Suspiria, or My Own Private Idaho, or Bacurau, or an assortment of Lars von Trier nightmares quite the same way without that uncanny, unflappable stare — a sort of Cheshire cat smile for the cinema, though just as liable to be a murderous scowl.
TIFF 2021 Lineup: ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘Tammy Faye,’ ‘Titane,’ and More

UPDATED AUGUST 4 WITH NEW ADDITIONS BELOW. This year’s Toronto International Film Festival has an opener: Stephen Chbosky’s feature-film adaptation of the Tony Award–winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” will serve as the Opening Night Gala Presentation at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival and will screen Thursday September 9 at Roy Thomson Hall. Starring Tony winner Ben Platt as Evan, along with Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, and Nik Dodani, “Dear Evan Hansen” features songs from the original Broadway sensation. The festival has also announced its closer, Zhang Yimou’s “One Second,” billed as “a love letter to movies and...
The Last Worker Nominated at Venice Film Festival

The only video game in its category. Many people may not be aware of The Last Worker, a narrative adventure game about "our struggle in an increasingly automated world." It's worth keeping an eye on this game however, because it's a nominee for a Golden Lion at the 78th Venice International Film Festival.
Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."

