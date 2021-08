Yesterday, EPA announced a new roster of 47 Science Advisory Board (SAB) members which includes qualified experts, including a third who identify as people of color, with a rich assortment of backgrounds. The majority of members (roughly three-quarters) are university researchers, with three affiliated with consulting firms, five from government agencies or Tribes, and four from nonprofit organizations. After four years of watching the norms of science advisory structures eroded and undermined, especially at the EPA, it is especially encouraging to see this roster that will serve as the scientific and technical compass that EPA needs.