A man from Burlington County has been found guilty of selling fentanyl-laced heroin in 2017 which lead to a person's death. 42-year-old Bryant Taylor of Pemberton Township was found guilty by a jury on Thursday on all eight counts of an indictment, including strict liability for drug-induced death, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of a CDS, two counts of possession of a CDS with intent to distribute, and witness tampering, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.