Modern web-based interface and multi-location enhancements provide a more intuitive way for customers to work remotely. EditShare®, a technology leader that delivers software to enable collaborative media workflows for storytellers, today released its Q3 technology update with notable improvements to the way customer access, monitor, and configure FLOW and EFS. Moving away from “thick-client” applications towards portable, rich web-based user experiences, EditShare solutions boast ELK analytics monitoring and reporting, HPE optimized FLOW production nodes that accommodate productions of all sizes as well as set the stage for larger multi-location and enterprise workflows with enhanced EFS media synchronization and FLOW Services Scaling.