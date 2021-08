High: 87; Low: 68. Ready for the beach? Summer heat returns to CNY. CNY HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Bob Mescavage’s “Windy Acres” at 2295 Old Seneca Turnpike, near Marcellus, is one of the most unique properties in Central New York. The local photographer would not want in any other way. “I don’t like ‘cookie-cutter’ houses,” he said. Take a look inside and see what makes this property so unique.