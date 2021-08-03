Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Biden’s infrastructure tax would hogtie miners and developers, industry warns

By Zachary Halaschak
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECGrP_0bG7P4LC00


A provision in the bipartisan infrastructure proposal could create problems for blockchain software developers, cryptocurrency miners, and other parties, industry advocates warn.

The provision would apply new IRS reporting requirements to cryptocurrency brokers, which lawmakers predict would bring in about $28 billion in revenue — although how it defines "broker" has caused some trepidation.

The draft iteration of the bill included language that would broaden reporting requirements to include any parties that might interact with cryptocurrencies. After pressure from the industry, the legislation introduced Sunday night defines brokers as anyone "responsible for regularly providing any service effectuating transfers of digital assets on behalf of another person."

Some say it is broad enough to include node operators, developers, and miners. Crypto advocates are pointing out the language doesn’t explicitly exclude certain parties that could be forced into reporting requirements if the language is interpreted by the Treasury Department more broadly.

BIPARTISAN SENATE GROUP LOOKS TO CRYPTOCURRENCY TAX REVENUE TO PAY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE

Alan Konevsky, chief legal officer of blockchain company tZERO, told the Washington Examiner the updated text of the bill is “better” for the cryptocurrency industry because it narrows the definition but said he and others in the field still think there is room for improvement.

“The concern is in particular that the definition doesn’t specifically exclude parties like miners, and software developers, and node operators, and other participants,” he said.

Sen. Pat Toomey, ranking member of the powerful Banking Committee, has objected to the language and announced on Monday he would offer an amendment to the legislation.

The Pennsylvania Republican described the text as “unworkable” and said if the definition of a broker were to expand to include non-financial intermediaries, they would not even have the information to file a 1099 with the IRS.

“Congress should not rush forward with this hastily-designed tax reporting regime for cryptocurrency, especially without a full understanding of the consequences,” Toomey said in a statement. “By including an overly broad definition of broker, the current provision sweeps in non-financial intermediaries like miners, network validators, and other service providers.”

Greg Zerzan, a shareholder at Jordan Ramis and former acting assistant secretary of the Treasury, told the Washington Examiner the provision in the legislation represents the federal government’s “ongoing attempt to get its head around crypto.” If passed as written, he said the legislation could provide the government with more information about who is trading cryptocurrencies and how much is out there.

“It’s possible that in implementing this provision, the Treasury would sweep in people that Congress did not intend to be included,” Zerzan said.

Zerzan said the bigger impact on the cryptocurrency markets might not be the language of the provision itself but rather what it represents: an attempt to understand the cryptocurrency market through regulation.

“That approach could, in the long term, have very negative effects on crypto,” he said.

Toomey’s colleague Sen. Ron Wyden, the chairman of the Finance Committee, also wants to alter the text of the provision. The Oregon Democrat hopes to ensure the new reporting rules don't apply to blockchain technology developers, which would have trouble complying with the edict. An aide told Roll Call Wyden thinks the language isn’t clear.

“Americans avoiding paying the taxes they owe through cryptocurrency is a real problem that deserves a real solution,” Wyden said of the provision on Twitter. “The Republican provision in the bipartisan infrastructure framework isn’t close to being that solution. It’s an attempt to apply brick and mortar rules to the internet and fails to understand how the technology works.”

Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio has been involved in the bipartisan infrastructure plan, and his spokesman clarified to CoinDesk the bill did not intend to apply reporting requirements to entities such as miners or software developers.

“This legislative language does not redefine digital assets or cryptocurrency as a ‘security’ for tax purposes, impugn on the privacy of individual crypto holders, or force non-brokers, such as software developers and crypto miners, to comply with [IRS] reporting obligations,” said Drew Nirenberg.

Aside from concerns about how the language of the provision might be interpreted, some are dubious about the estimates for how much revenue the new reporting regime could raise.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Zerzan said he thinks it is probably “overly optimistic” for the government to collect revenue to the tune of $28 billion by changing reporting requirements.

“There would have to be an awful lot of tax dodgers out there to get anywhere close to $28 billion,” he said.

Much of the cryptocurrency market was in the red on Monday following news of the provision. As of Monday evening, Bitcoin was down 5.75%, Ethereum sunk about 3%, and Ripple fell more than 3.2%.

Comments / 2

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Pat Toomey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Hogtie#Crypto#The Treasury Department#Bipartisan Senate Group#The Washington Examiner#Banking Committee#Republican#Congress#The Finance Committee#Democrat#Roll Call#Americans#Twitter#The Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Congress & Courtskiow.com

Feenstra Leads 87 Colleagues in Urging Biden to Abandon Effort to Raise Taxes on Landowners

Today, Rep. Randy Feenstra led 87 of his colleagues in sending a letter to President Biden, urging him to abandon his plan to cap like-kind exchanges. Limiting like-kind exchanges would result in a higher tax burden for landowners — including farmers, small business owners, and small investors who rely on this policy to drive economic growth in rural communities. The proposal is included in the administration’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget as well as the American Families Plan.
cryptonews.com

Proof-of-stake Coins In Danger as US Infrastructure Bill Chaos Intensifies

Mayhem appears to have broken loose in the world of American politics, and the crypto community may be caught in the eye of the storm, as now, proof-of-stake (PoS) networks might be left in danger at a time when Ethereum (ETH) is moving towards PoS. A controversial infrastructure bill being...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden gets corporate tax hike wrong

President Joe Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate by one-third to 28%. Biden said he wants to raise the corporate tax rate because a study claimed that many large corporations paid no federal income tax last year. But raising the corporate tax rate would not address this problem....
U.S. Politicsdecrypt.co

Biden Deals Blow to Crypto Industry, Backs Plan to Tax Proof-of-Stake

The Biden Administration backed a tax amendment that appears to target the DeFi sector. A final vote on the amendment is expected Tuesday. In a surprise move, the Biden Administration threw its support behind an amendment to a major bill in the U.S. Senate that would subject a broad segment of the crypto industry to onerous or even impossible tax reporting obligations.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Crypto Industry Mobilizes to Stop Controversial Tax Plan

Taxing the crypto industry appropriately has been a controversial subject. Image: Shutterstock. The crypto community is not happy at all with the recent tax amendment that seemingly targets DeFi. If it passes, a lot of crypto-related entities will have to either leave the U.S. or shut down, FTX CEO argued.
Congress & CourtsNBC San Diego

There Are 2 Competing Crypto Tax Amendments to the Senate's Infrastructure Bill—Here's What Each Would Mean for the Industry

Two competing amendments to the Senate's infrastructure bill that would affect cryptocurrency tax rules have provoked concern within the crypto community. Initially, lawmakers proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed to help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. The provision would require brokers to report gains in a type of 1099 form, in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated. But the provision was met with backlash, as crypto advocates pushed for lawmakers to clarify the definition of a "broker."
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Biden spurns powerful Dem on cryptocurrency regulation in infastructure bill

President Biden distanced himself from a proposal by Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Wyden and other senators Thursday to loosen proposed regulations on certain cryptocurrency reporting requirements in the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Wyden, D-Ore, joined Sens. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., to oppose language in the bill they...
U.S. PoliticsCoinTelegraph

Crypto space weighs in on proposed amendments to US infrastructure deal

With more than one amendment proposed to the United States infrastructure plan that would modify a provision on cryptocurrencies, some figures in the space are going against the one with White House support. Digital rights advocacy group Fight for the Future said today it would not support the amendment crafted...
Congress & CourtsCNBC

'This will probably be the first step': What crypto investors should know about the Senate infrastructure bill proposal

To help fund the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, the Senate has proposed a provision that would impose stricter rules on how "digital assets" are taxed. In the latest version of the bill, released on Sunday, the provision would require crypto "brokers" to report specific information about crypto transactions, like price points from when users bought in and sold. This would be in addition to reporting transactions of more than $10,000 to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which is already mandated.
Congress & Courtsaccountingtoday.com

Senators pitch more targeted crypto measure in infrastructure

A bipartisan group of lawmakers released an alternative cryptocurrency revenue-raising plan that could replace a current section in the infrastructure bill now under consideration in the U.S. Senate. The amendment, filed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden and Republican Senators Pat Toomey and Cynthia Lummis, offers a more targeted...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Infrastructure bill would end pandemic-related tax break early

The bipartisan infrastructure bill released late Sunday would speed up the expiration date of a tax credit designed to help businesses retain employees during the coronavirus pandemic. A provision in the $1.2 trillion legislative package would largely end the employee retention credit on Sept. 30, instead of the current Dec....

Comments / 2

Community Policy