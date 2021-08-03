Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

USGA Adds GPS, Green-Reading Tech To Golf Handicapping App

By Erik Matuszewski
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an update that was a year in the making, the USGA has given golfers what they’ve been clamoring for: GPS distances and course-mapping in its GHIN handicapping app. Almost 2.5 million golfers have an official USGA handicap index – approximately 10% of the sport’s U.S. participation pool – and using the score-posting service via app has become increasingly popular. Last year, 66% of the 80 million scores posted for handicap purposes were done so through the GHIN app, up from 24% in 2016.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

258K+
Followers
64K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usga#Gps#Tech#Golf Course#Ngf#Gps#The Pga Tour#World Handicapping System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Hobbiesbasketballinsiders.com

Golf Betting Apps

Golf is one of the most versatile sports to bet on in the world. It’s played almost 52 weeks of the year and when you combine incredibly competitive men’s, women’s and college games, the number of tournaments and bets is staggering. The sport lends itself perfectly to betting on the...
Cell Phonespdxmonthly.com

Portland-Based Tech Startup Sports Source Launches New App

Casey Trujeque remembers exactly where he was when the idea for Sports Source—a new, IOS-only app that aims to connect athletes, coaches, and more to gyms and sports facilities—came to his mind. He was in his home in Portland. He was on his bed. And he was crying. Trujeque, a...
Golfgolfmonthly.com

Best Golf Shot Tracking Apps and Devices

Artificial intelligence has changed the way we play golf in the 21st century. Thanks to the best golf GPS apps and tracking devices, golfers can see their stats like never before, accessing all kinds of data about their game to really pinpoint where strengths and weaknesses lie. There are a...
GolfGolf Digest

Annika Sorenstam is a USGA champion again after learning to mix golf and family

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — You look at the score, and the margin of victory, and you say to yourself, “How?” Yes, we’re talking about a golfer who won 72 LPGA titles and 10 major championships, a World Golf Hall of Famer who can go by her first name alone, who was a dominant force in her heyday. But that heyday ended almost 13 years ago.
GolfLPGA

USGA Having Fun With Captains Grouping

Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. It is fast becoming one of the most popular events in the game. And for good reason. The third edition of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open gets underway on Thursday at historic Brooklawn Country Club in Connecticut and the comradery and gratitude from the legends of the women’s game is on full display, just as it was at Chicago Golf Club in 2018 when this championship made its debut and again in 2019 at Pine Needles when Helen Alfredsson finally captured her first USGA title.
Bowling Green, KYwhopam.com

Olde Stone Golf Club to host USGA event in 2022

The United States Golf Association announced today The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green will host the 2022 USGA Girls Junior Championship. The 74th edition of the event will take place July 18-23 next year. It will be the first USGA championship for Olde Stone, which opened in 2006.
ElectronicsT3.com

Motocaddy M-Tech Electric GPS Trolley review: your own personal caddie, but with wheels

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Here's my Motocaddy M-Tech Electric GPS Trolley review in a sentence: part Dalek, part golf bag, this is one of the most purely desirable golfing 'accessories' – if I can call it that – I have ever used. This goes beyond being merely one of the best golf bags; it's a full-on motorised caddy on wheels, with a few elements of the best golf watch thrown in for good measure. It would make one of the best gifts for golfers imaginable, if you are really keen to impress the golfer in your life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy