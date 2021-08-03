USGA Adds GPS, Green-Reading Tech To Golf Handicapping App

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Here's my Motocaddy M-Tech Electric GPS Trolley review in a sentence: part Dalek, part golf bag, this is one of the most purely desirable golfing 'accessories' – if I can call it that – I have ever used. This goes beyond being merely one of the best golf bags; it's a full-on motorised caddy on wheels, with a few elements of the best golf watch thrown in for good measure. It would make one of the best gifts for golfers imaginable, if you are really keen to impress the golfer in your life.