USGA Adds GPS, Green-Reading Tech To Golf Handicapping App
In an update that was a year in the making, the USGA has given golfers what they’ve been clamoring for: GPS distances and course-mapping in its GHIN handicapping app. Almost 2.5 million golfers have an official USGA handicap index – approximately 10% of the sport’s U.S. participation pool – and using the score-posting service via app has become increasingly popular. Last year, 66% of the 80 million scores posted for handicap purposes were done so through the GHIN app, up from 24% in 2016.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0