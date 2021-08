SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.