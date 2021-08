Introducing a fully digitized solution to prevent the sale of counterfeit apparel. TruTag Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of smart medicine and other product identity solutions, today announced that they are extending their award-winning technology to the clothing industry. The Truspect™ technology incorporates “TruTags®,” spectrally-encoded microscopic particles covertly embedded directly onto garments through existing product finishes and sewn-in labels, and authenticated using a common mobile phone.