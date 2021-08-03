Cancel
Cumming, GA

Uninvited party guest in Forsyth accused of pulling gun

 3 days ago

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Cumming teen who reportedly drew a gun on a man hosting a June 16 party at Cloud 9 Events along Atlanta Highway. Giovany Michell Lira-Gomez, 19, was arrested July 14 at his Jonabell Lane residence. He was charged with pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and carrying a weapon without a license. According to deputies, Lira-Gomez was an uninvited guest who tried to crash the family get together at Cloud 9. Lira-Gomez was not a member of the family, according to deputies.

