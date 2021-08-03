Aussie-First NIXE Skin Care Puts the ‘Full Spectrum’ of Sativa to Good Use

Aside from an airplane ticket, it’s not often that I spend over $400 on anything, let alone skin care. I already know that there is no shortage of quality products that are available at my local drugstore — that’s why my eyebrows kind of raised when I was introduced to the La Prairie’s Pure Gold Radiance Concentrate Serum, priced at $850. Could a serum that is basically the cost of my rent ever deliver the kind of jaw-dropping results that would make someone with an average-sized budget spend that kind of money? Well, knowing La Prairie, the brand would certainly make a strong case to budget elsewhere.