Led Zeppelin Documentary Joins Venice Film Festival Lineup

By Manori Ravindran
GreenwichTime
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA whole lotta love is headed to the Venice Film Festival, which has just added the highly anticipated Led Zeppelin feature documentary to its lineup. Bernard MacMahon’s “Becoming Led Zeppelin,” which was recently completed, will screen out of competition at the Italian fest, which runs from Sept. 1-11. The film was co-written and produced by Allison McGourty, and features band members Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and Robert Plant as themselves, as well as the late John Bonham (who died in 1980).

www.greenwichtime.com

