Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Family fights for cruise refund following cancer diagnosis

By Mallory Sofastaii
wmar2news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — While cruises are starting to sail again, customers with credits from cancelled trips are on the fence about traveling. Kathy Noseworthy, Lacey Noseworthy’s mom, was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2019. She beat it then booked a cruise to celebrate. “She went through the treatment, the...

www.wmar2news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Colorectal Cancer#Cruises#Royal Caribbean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Related
CancerTODAY.com

After previous anemia diagnosis, country singer learns she has blood cancer

Country singer Ashley Monroe recently revealed she has blood cancer. Monroe, 34, had previously been diagnosed with anemia and said on Tuesday that she now has Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia. Monroe filled a lengthy Instagram post with photos of her with her son, Dalton, 3, and her husband John Danks, as well...
CancerPosted by
Daily Mail

Unthinkable tragedy as mother AND father-of-three are diagnosed with cancer within months of each other - and one won't see their young daughter walk down the aisle

A devoted father-of-three is preparing to leave his young children behind after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour just months after his wife found out she had breast cancer. Kirsten Rasmussen, from Hobart, Tasmania, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer shortly after giving birth to her third child...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

This Blood Type Can Mean You're at Risk of Cancer

It is not known what causes stomach cancer but your blood type may offer a clue; people with a certain type may be more likely to get it. So what is stomach cancer? "Stomach cancer is an abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach," reports the Mayo Clinic. "Stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, can affect any part of the stomach. In most of the world, stomach cancers form in the main part of the stomach (stomach body). But in the United States, stomach cancer is more likely to affect the area where the long tube (esophagus) that carries food you swallow meets the stomach. This area is called the gastroesophageal junction." Read on to see which blood type is most commonly associated with stomach cancer, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Devastated father of four, 37, is given just five months to live after doctors diagnose terminal cancer when he believed he was simply suffering from severe heartburn

A 37-year-old father of four has been devastated after learning his severe heartburn was in fact terminal cancer. Paul Walker, from Lisburn, County Antrim, was told by medics this week he has stomach cancer and has between five months and a year left to live. His friends have launched a...
CancerBBC

Abandoned by my friends when I was diagnosed with cancer

"I was so upset when it took a long time for one of my good friends to visit me in hospital," Hiral Deugi tells Radio 1 Newsbeat. She's 24 now and was diagnosed with a form of leukaemia at 21. "As soon as you're ill people tread on egg shells...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Kathy Griffin Reveals Most Shocking Thing About Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Kathy Griffin shared some unfortunate news with fans on Monday morning, but she's staying optimistic. On Aug. 2, Griffin revealed that she has lung cancer in an Instagram post. The 60-year-old actor wrote that she was about to have surgery and said that she and her doctors are hopeful that she will be just fine. But, there is one aspect of the diagnosis that surprised Griffin and may surprise her fans, too: Griffin has never smoked.
CancerPosted by
Health

Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Diagnosed with Incurable Brain Cancer

Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore has been diagnosed with an incurable form of brain cancer, her station, Channel 2 Action News, shared Thursday. The 53-year-old Moore has glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer that can affect the brain or spinal cord. Her doctors have said that there is no cure, but she will undergo radiation and chemotherapy to slow down the cancer's progress.
CancerNew York Post

UK mom shares heartbreak of 3-year-old’s Stage 4 cancer diagnosis

A UK woman took her 3-year-old son to the hospital, assuming he was constipated after he complained of a stomachache for about a week – but was devastated to find out he has Stage 4 cancer, according to a report. Demi Chapman, 23, who has three other kids, described the...
Women's HealthPosted by
People

Woman Whose Doctors 'Brushed Off' Her Stomach Growth Learns She Has a 13-Lb. Ovarian Tumor

Blogger Chanté Burkett is urging others to advocate for their health after doctors "brushed off" her stomach growth that turned out to be a 13-lb. ovarian tumor. In December, the 33-year-old noticed that her stomach had become "semi-hard," and she was dealing with "severe pelvic pain" and vomiting. Burkett initially thought she had eaten something that wasn't sitting well with her, but the symptoms persisted for weeks.
Cancersouthcarolinapublicradio.org

Well-Known Reporter Turns to Fitness to Fight Rare, Aggressive Cancer

Meg Kinnard makes quick work of a maze of heavy weights and intimidating, high tech machines. Her lean muscles flex against the metal. Sweat beads on her freshly shaven head. The 40-year-old appears more like a superhero than a woman fighting for her life, especially as she talks about saving others.

Comments / 0

Community Policy