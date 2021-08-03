Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

CK's Kitchen: Use up extra zucchini with unique twist on pancakes

By Chrissy Kadleck The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI bought my first giant green summer squash a few weeks ago to make my mom’s famous zucchini bread — one of my favorite summer rituals. The smell of the bread baking takes me back to my childhood kitchen on Wallace Drive where my twin sister and I would wait impatiently until the second my mom said the sweet bread had cooled off enough to slice into. Then we’d gorge ourselves, devour the two loaves and beg her to make more. She always did, referring to her handwritten notecard and later the church cookbook where she happily shared it with others. My first zucchini yielded six shredded cupfuls, so I still had four cups chilling in the fridge when my sis sent me this recipe for zucchini bread pancakes. I’ll admit I was skeptical but intrigued enough to give it a try.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheat Bread#Soda Bread#Brown Bread#Pancakes#Zucchini#Food Drink#Ck#Preheat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Food & Drinksrd.com

If You See a Blue Twist Tie on Your Bread Bag, This Is What It Means

Even if your bread-baking has continued beyond the long days of pandemic lockdown, sometimes you still find yourself in need of a loaf on short notice. It’s time to brush up on your supermarket tricks for shopping smarter and head down the bakery aisle. Maybe you’re looking for a rustic sourdough to eat with scrambled eggs (did you know you can eat the bumpy ones?) or a springy brioche for French toast or a really great sandwich. But with shelf after shelf of beautiful breads on offer, how can you find the best loaf? You can do your best to judge by color, looking for a golden brown crust, but color isn’t always clear—just think of the mysterious yellow cap you sometimes see on Coca-Cola bottles. You can try and smell the bread through its plastic or paper wrapping, or give it a gentle squeeze to test for crackle and give. But there’s a much, much easier way to determine the freshness of your bread: Simply look at the twist tie!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
Recipesdizzybusyandhungry.com

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad is a refreshing, healthy and easy to make side salad. It's perfect for summer, and pairs beautifully with any entree. If you're looking for a summery side salad, this easy cucumber salad might be exactly what you need. Made with onions, mayonnaise, and mint, it's packed with amazing flavors, but made in less than 15 minutes.
RecipesHypebae

How To Make Frozen Honey, TikTok's New Favorite Dessert

TikTok‘s latest food trend is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Hooking people with its surprisingly simple preparation, “frozen honey” is the summery dessert taking over the app. To make the naturally sweetened treat, simply fill a water bottle with honey and pop it in the freezer anywhere from a...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Cook Corn on the Cob in the Microwave

Few things compare to corn on the cob, especially when you know how to pick the best sweet corn. For those who want to get their corn fix without waiting for corn to boil in a big pot or putting it on the grill, there’s another clever method. If you’re...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Salon

Grab a jar of Nutella and store-bought puff pastry and you're 15 minutes from dessert decadence

The first time I had Nutella was at one of those off-brand combo pizzeria-arcades that exist in the shadow of Chuck E. Cheese. Despite the questionable surroundings — animatronic animals that occasionally blipped to life, flickering lights, everything smelling vaguely of singed plastic — the chocolate hazelnut spread, which was used to coat a sweetened pizza crust and then covered with fresh-ish fruit, was a revelation.
Recipesrecipes.net

Orange Cornmeal Cake Recipe

If you like your desserts subtly sweet, then this orange cornmeal cake is something that you should try. It’s moist and light and tasty!. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Brush bottom and sides of an 8-inch round cake pan with oil; line bottom with a round of wax or parchment paper, and brush paper with oil.
Lifestylemyrecipes.com

Thousands of Cooks Say This Bacon Grease Container Is the Gadget Every Kitchen Needs

If you love to cook bacon as much as I do, you know how inconvenient it can be to transfer and store the hot oil after it's done cooking. No matter how prepared I am, I always forget to find a bacon grease container until I'm standing in the middle of the kitchen, holding a piping hot pan and looking around frantically for a glass or metal dish. I don't know why it's taken me so long to find a dedicated bacon grease container that's safe and convenient, but after far too many wrist, hand, and forearm burns, I decided it was time to find a solution for my hot oil problem.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Kitchn

I Tried 14 Different Chicken Tenders — This Is the Only Brand I’ll Keep in My Freezer from Now On

Despite being a mainstay on most kids’ menus, chicken tenders also make for a completely acceptable adult meal. Stash a box in your freezer and you’re always ready to bulk up a salad, fill a wrap, or even pull together a makeshift chicken Parm. Which bag or box should you grab, though? That’s what I decided to find out. I went all in, cooking up 14 different options. Here’s how it went.
Recipesyourgv.com

WHAT'S COOKING? Zucchini bars

I hope you like this one. It is so good. 1 c chopped nuts or chocolate chips (your choice) Beat together the oil, sugar, eggs and vanilla. Sift together flour, baking powder, soda, cinnamon and salt. Add to liquid mixture and mix well. Fold in the raw shredded Zucchini and nuts or chocolate chips. Pour in a greased 11x15 pan. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes. Can be iced with cream cheese frosting.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Creamed Spinach and Cheese Roulade Is the Fancified Breakfast We Could Eat Every Morning

*Recipe sponsored by Eggland’s Best. Looking for an easy brunch dish for summer weekends with friends and family? Try this Creamed Spinach and Cheese Roulade, which is guaranteed to go fast. Cheesy and delicious, it’s the ultimate egg recipe flavored with Gruyère cheese and scallions. It also couldn’t be easier to make, thanks to an assist from a package of frozen chopped spinach.
Recipeseatwell101.com

10 Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas

Healthy Crockpot Chicken Meal Ideas – These healthy and comforting crockpot chicken recipe ideas have all the delicious flavors of a slow-cooked crockpot meal with fall-of-the-bone tender chicken. These healthy Crockpot chicken recipes are super easy to make and clean up, making your dinners 100% stress-free. Enjoy!. Healthy Crockpot Chicken...
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Lazy Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

This Lazy Skillet Lasagna from culinary team member Jeanette Donnarumma uses ravioli as a genius shortcut, inspired by Rachael. For another Italian dinner shortcut, try Jeanette's One-Skillet Tortellini Bolognese. Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a large, cast-iron skillet. Once hot, add onion, carrots, celery, garlic,...
RecipesPosted by
WRAL News

Recipe: Easy, no churn peach ice cream

Editor's note: This is an oldie but goodie recipe on Go Ask Mom. I first learned about this very easy recipe from Parent Hacks, a great website for parenting tips of all kinds. And I had to try it because I always have several cans of sweetened condensed milk in the cupboard and they only get used in December when I'm making seven layer bars. The recipe comes courtesy of Eagle Brand milk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy