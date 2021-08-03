Cancel
Mental Health

Psychological Safety

By Colby Brokvist
Cover picture for the articlePsychological safety is defined as “a shared belief that the team is safe for interpersonal risk taking.” Amy Edmondson, a Research Professor at Harvard University, coined the term psychological safety in 1999 and it has since become an important part of a guide’s lexicon in the adventure travel realm. A psychologically safe group atmosphere is important because it influences many aspects of an outdoor experience, including everyone’s full participation, enjoyment, and physical safety.

Tourism
Mental Health
Health
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Psychological Autopsy of Men Who Die by Suicide

Men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women. Men who work in law enforcement, corrections, and other public safety and first responder roles are at an increased risk of suicide. The psychological autopsy is an exceptional tool in trying to piece together why a loved one...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

The Psychology of Success: Focus on What Matters

Think back to a time in your life when you achieved success. How proud were you to have achieved it? What motivated you to pursue the endeavor? Were you rewarded for having achieved it beyond personal gratification?. As you reflect upon each question consider that, as Tony Robbins says, “Success...
Emporia, KSEmporia gazette.com

ESU's psychology chair offers school crisis training

Emporia State University Psychology Department Chair Jim Persinger led a variety of school professionals through his PREPaRE training to address crises in schools at Visser Hall on the ESU campus last Thursday and Friday. The training was supported by a $23,610 grant from the Kansas Health Foundation to equip school-based...
Mental HealthForbes

How Spiritual Growth Furthers Our Psychological Growth

When we talk about psychology, we refer to developing ourselves. When we talk about spirituality, we refer to transcending our selves. Most of us have entertained thoughts and feelings that there must be more to life than daily routines at home and work. Such reflections are at the heart of the world’s greatest religious and spiritual traditions. Yes, we need success, recognition, and appreciation, but we also require meaning, purpose, and fulfillment.
Mental Healthdailytitan.com

Psychological services to continue group workshops in-person

With the return of students and staff to Cal State Fullerton this fall, Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, plans to continue its in-person drop-in groups and workshops during the fall semester. Drop-in groups and workshops are composed of safe group environments facilitated by a licensed mental health provider. They...
Cambridge, MAlesley.edu

Bringing ‘psychological first aid’ to Covid caregivers

Assistant Professor Dr. Uma Chandrika Millner co-created a program to provide free mental health support for frontline workers in India and Nepal. Assistant Professor Uma Chandrika Millner, top right in Zoom window, co-created a website to provide support for frontline workers treating Covid in India and Nepal. In April 2021,...
Haverford, PAhaverford.edu

Research Assistant in the Department of Psychology

This position is for two years (one initial year, with the possibility for an additional one year renewal following evaluation), also with the possibility of a shift to full-time status in the future depending on funding. The preferred start date is September 1, 2021. The lab uses rodent models to study the ontogeny of learning and memory as well as the mechanisms by which normal development can be disrupted following early-life events. We are looking for a research assistant to help manage the rodent facilities, collaborate with undergraduates on their thesis projects and support the general research program. A successful candidate will have animal handling experience, be independent, have excellent time management and communication skills and be able to adapt to evolving research needs.
Mental HealthHuffingtonPost

6 Psychologically Damaging Things People Say At Work

The words of co-workers and clients can stay with you long after you leave a job and certain phrases can detonate a professional relationship, making people question whether they ever truly belonged at a company or if they can ever work with or trust a colleague again. That’s why it’s...
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

New psychology chair calls for empathy, not upset

Dr. Julia Langdal-Sittu agrees that it’s an interesting time to study human behavior. In the past year, the nation was awash in riots and protest, pandemics and drug overdoses, political upheaval and anger. “No one knows the root cause of everything, but psychologists can at least help to understand,” said...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Impact of the Pressure to Publish on Psychology Trainees

Psychology trainees interested in research are pressured to publish early in their careers and are disincentivized from learning new skills. The pressure leads many trainees to stop pursuing research careers, especially if they have priorities or responsibilities aside from work. The focus on publishing discourages women, minorities, and those with...
Celebritiessixtyandme.com

5 Signs of Psychological Distress as a Caregiver

Khloe Kardashian may not immediately come to mind when you think of a caregiver. Yet, when her estranged husband had an unexpected life-threatening health crisis she became his full-time caregiver. Like many caregivers, Khloe dropped everything and literally did not leave his side for weeks. Driven by worry, guilt, and...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Psychological Rights: A New Concept in Mental Health

A "Psychological Bill of Rights" is original, adding to classical definitions of other "rights." A government exists to create, modify and enforce all types of rights, but tends to fail when it comes to psychological rights. The idea of "human" rights has a long history in theology and moral philosophy...
Mental Healthhealthcanal.com

Law of Effect in Psychology 2021: Definition & Example

The result of our actions could determine how likely we are to repeat said action. Therefore, if an action causes a desirable effect we are likely to repeat it. This theory, the Law of effect by Edward Thorndike, is a vital part of learning. There are several ways that you...
HealthThrive Global

The Psychological Benefits of Watching Sports

Everyone knows that participating in sports provides significant health benefits. Improved cardiovascular fitness, stronger bones and muscles, and improved mental health top the list of benefits from exercise. Now, studies reveal that watching sports also conveys numerous health benefits. Reducing Harmful Stress. Everyone carries some level of stress. Stress comes...
Mental Health
Well+Good

10 Healthy Personality Traits That Are Key for Psychological Well-Being

We're all unique people, with specific dispositions, preferences, and aversions. These components are what make you, you, and while there are no rights or wrongs with regard to any permutation of these factors, there are certain healthy personality traits scientifically connected to being psychologically well-adjusted. According to research published in...
Savannah, GASavannah Morning News

Psychologically, the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over

This is an op-ed by Robert Pawlicki, a Savannah resident and semi-retired psychologist. He is an occasional contributor to the Savannah Morning News. It's summer 2021. As a country, we have weathered roughly 17 months of fear, anxiety, and apprehension wrestling with a devastating COVID-19 pandemic. We are exhausted and tired of struggling with the uncertainty and threats of illness and death. So tired that many have happily thrown off their masks and sometimes giddily reengaged with the world once again.
Colorado Springs, COColorado College News

American Psychological Association Releases Community Advocacy Toolkit

In 2017, the American Psychological Association (APA) commissioned a joint collaboration by four of its divisions to produce a practical guiding document for psychologists to engage in advocacy toward the goals of diversity and social justice. The resulting guide, Community Advocacy: A Psychologist’s Toolkit for State and Local Advocacy has now been released. The toolkit leverages the scientific expertise of the APA and its members to outline numerous highly practical steps psychologists and others can take toward advocating for social justice. Those desiring to act will find guidance on avenues, techniques, and obstacles is this brief, highly readable, and impactful document. The Colorado College Psychology Department recommends this document.
TechnologyPsych Centra

How Do Smartphones Affect Childhood Psychology?

How many times have we seen a toddler staring wide-eyed at a cell phone in their hands? How early is too early?. Any parent who tried to limit their child’s screen time before the COVID-19 pandemic quickly saw those time limits explode as children had to spend hours learning in front of their devices.
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

Projective Tests in Psychological Assessment – The Sentence Completion Test

Goldberg (1965) noted that incomplete sentences tests were used for psychological analysis as early as 1897 by Ebbinghaus. As with several of the projective tests, sentence completion tests were originally used to measure intellectual or other cognitive abilities (Goldberg, 1965). However, once projective tests became popular in the mid-1900s, incomplete sentences became widely used to assess personality as well.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Being An Effective Leader While Protecting Your Mental Health

Is the second year of the pandemic a time for business as usual, or are there other things we all need to do to remaining productive and guarding one’s mental health? Top executives and CEOs have had their hands full with coming up with solutions. How can you maintain productivity in a leadership role without sacrificing your health? Many corporations employ remote workers, where employees may want to be at home because they want more flexibility in their schedules.

