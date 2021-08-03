Psychological Safety
Psychological safety is defined as “a shared belief that the team is safe for interpersonal risk taking.” Amy Edmondson, a Research Professor at Harvard University, coined the term psychological safety in 1999 and it has since become an important part of a guide’s lexicon in the adventure travel realm. A psychologically safe group atmosphere is important because it influences many aspects of an outdoor experience, including everyone’s full participation, enjoyment, and physical safety.www.elevationoutdoors.com
