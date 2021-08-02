Why Kalamazoo Is the Best Place to Survive a Zombie Apocalypse

This house has a garage, but you can't park your car in it. See the only standalone dwelling on Mackinac Island for sale with a price tag of less than $1M. Island life. It's different this far north of the Equator; the winter is far from tropical. If you ever been there, you know there's nothing like Mackinac Island. The lifestyle is a throwback to a different era. If you've dreamed of making this your home, you should know that real estate is extremely scarce and highly valued on this 3.8 square mile sanctuary between Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. Prices are routinely over $1,000,000 with one exception: 1241 Mission St.