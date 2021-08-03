Cancel
'My soul and my heart are in shape to do this': Pelotonia returns Aug. 6-8 in fight to end cancer

Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Coleman knows it will be difficult to keep his emotions in check when he lines up Saturday on the starting line of Pelotonia. A year after the annual event to raise money for cancer research took place virtually due to the pandemic, the 56-year-old is more aware than everof the significance the ride weekend — which runs Friday through Sunday — has for him and thousands of others.

