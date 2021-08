Season 11 is adding to its cast once more and this time around, they’ve got a particularly familiar face on board. According to a report coming in right now courtesy of Deadline, former Hawaii Five-0 star Ian Anthony Dale is going to be appearing as a part of the upcoming season. his role is that of Tomi, described as a “long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes. His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid.” Could this mean that he is a part of the Commonwealth in some form? It’s easy to lean in that direction, mostly because this is the new world that we are going to be diving into when the show comes back — it is the most vibrant community that we’ve seen since the start of the show. They’ve built something that feels like a proper society — but how long will it last?