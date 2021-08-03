Watch The Republic of Sarah Online: Season 1 Episode 8

Is Walker new tonight on The CW? If you’re interested in diving into this question, we’re happy to help you out within!. Now, here’s where we hand over some of the bad news: We’re going to be waiting for a little while still to see the show back on the air. Because of the Tokyo Olympics there is no new episode airing on the network tonight; the Jared Padalecki series is going to be back on August 12, and it will be with a game-changing finale that could introduce all sorts of twists and turns within the world of the show. Based on what we’ve seen so far, there’s a reasonably good chance at a cliffhanger here. We’d prepare for one in advance, mostly because Walker just feels like that sort of show. They want to do something that leaves you screaming at the TV by the very end of it.