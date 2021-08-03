Political unrest slowing economic rebound from COVID-19 – report
Persistent and growing political unrest is slowing the economic rebound from COVID-19, according to a new study from Aon. The global pandemic has both suppressed and aggravated terrorism and political violence risks, according to Aon’s 2021 Risk Maps report. The scale of government intervention, economic inequality and public unrest about government responses to the pandemic are all expected to drive growing global unrest.www.insurancebusinessmag.com
