Political unrest slowing economic rebound from COVID-19 – report

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersistent and growing political unrest is slowing the economic rebound from COVID-19, according to a new study from Aon. The global pandemic has both suppressed and aggravated terrorism and political violence risks, according to Aon’s 2021 Risk Maps report. The scale of government intervention, economic inequality and public unrest about government responses to the pandemic are all expected to drive growing global unrest.

Public HealthNewsweek

Report: COVID-19 Escaped From China Lab | Opinion

A report released August 1 both undermines the credibility of China's pronouncements on the origins of COVID-19 and forces the Biden administration to address issues that it has attempted, with success up to now, to evade. The 84-page report, released by the GOP staff of the House Foreign Affairs Committee,...
Public Healthfreightwaves.com

COVID threatens Chinese exports as US struggles to restock inventories

U.S. import demand is stronger than ever as inventory-to-sales ratios remain painfully low. But there’s rising risk to shipping volumes on the supply side of the equation: Most American containerized imports come from China and elsewhere in Asia, where the delta variant is spreading. There were two big plunges in...
Public HealthWOWK

COVID-19 and finances, expanding on Medicare and political unrest in Cuba

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, our guests join host and Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis to discuss COVID-19 in West Virginia and the pandemic’s financial impact on the economy as well as the push to have vision, dental and hearing benefits included in Medicare and what the U.S. can do to help with the current unrest happening in Cuba.
WorldPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 keeps resurging, but western economies are adapting

Western economies are learning to live with Covid-19. As each successive wave of the coronavirus has washed over the West, the virus has wreaked less economic damage than the last time around. Vaccines have been the decisive factor behind the improved resilience in the face of the latest surge driven...
ProtestsTelegraph

How Covid-19 tipped Tunisia into political turmoil

There was one number on the lips of the Tunisians whose anger and discontent spread onto the streets in recent weeks, sparking dramatic political upheaval. It was 19,000; the number of Covid-19 related deaths among a population of 11.7 million over the last 18 months (a further 1,000 have since died).
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

South Africa plans $2.4 billion relief measures over COVID-19, unrest

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa plans relief measures worth about 36 billion rand ($2.4 billion) to support businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19 restrictions and recent unrest, the finance ministry said on Wednesday. The package will be funded by better government revenue collection and by shifting around some spending, senior...
BusinessBrookings Institution

CFA franc zone: Economic development and the post-COVID recovery

Comprising many of the poorest countries in Africa, including those in the Sahel, the CFA franc zone faces particularly daunting challenges to economic development and growth in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Encompassing 14 countries in francophone West and Central Africa, the CFA franc zone faces climate change,...
Terre Haute, INWTHI

The nation is making an economic rebound

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - The nation is making a positive economic rebound, but local economists say this may not last long. The second quarter Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report was just released. The GDP is used as a way to measure the value of goods and services produced by the economy.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

French automakers disappointed with slow rebound post-Covid

The French auto market is not rebounding as quickly as hoped for, with blame being placed on the global chip shortage and a new surge in COVID-19 infections. Car registrations in France fell to 1.65 million from 2.21 million in 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic brought car manufacturing to a standstill.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut this year's economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow vaccinations cloud the region's recovery prospects. The downgrade, which contrasted with an upward revision in the IMF's forecast for...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Posted by
IBTimes

US Trade Deficit Hits Record In June As Imports Balloon

A surge in imports of industrial supplies drove the US trade deficit to a record in June, according to government data released Thursday, a sign global supply chains may be coming back online after the pandemic disruptions. The trade gap widened by $4.6 billion to $75.7 billion, a nearly seven...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UK factories lose a bit more pace in July, prices rising - PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s factories reported a further slowing of growth in July - although it was still one of the fastest paces on record - as they struggled with staff shortages and supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Monday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK...

