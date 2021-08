The JC Breakfast Optimist Club recognized T.J. Taylor at their August 4 meeting for the work he has done with the Club. T.J. led the club in morning prayer; the Sundown Salute Parade Chairperson for the Club; Optimist International Foundation Representative; and Chairperson of the “Making A Difference For Youth” Recognition program. T.J. and his wife will be leaving the community to be near family.