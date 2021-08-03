Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Cupra Leon Estate review: here’s why you’ll have more fun in the hatchback

By Alex Robbins,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s something about a fast estate car, isn’t there? Perhaps, as one well-known motoring writer put it once, it’s to do with the perversion of a worthy vehicle designed expressly for practicality into something devilishly sporting. He might have had a point. Whatever the case, the arrival of a new...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf R#Hatch#Estates#Volkswagen Golf Gti#Vw#The Volkswagen Group#Vz2#The Focus St Estate#Skoda#Octavia#Leon Estate#Gti#Seat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPistonheads

Cupra Leon VZ2 vs. VW Golf GTI Clubsport 45

For more than 20 years now, a fast SEAT Leon of some kind has taken on the Golf GTI, having taken quite a lot from it. The results of sibling rivalry have been mixed. Back when the Golf was at its nadir - remember the 115hp Mk4 GTI? - the Leon burst onto the scene with the 20VT, later the first Leon Cupra. Back when SEAT was cool and had those awesome old Ibiza rally cars, the Leon was cheaper, faster, better looking and much more yellow than the Golf, with a minimum of 180hp - rising to 225hp for the final Cupra Rs. Perhaps it still wasn't the most rewarding drive in the world, but that first Leon emphatically announced the Cupra SEATs to the world. And made the Golf look really staid.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Will it drift? 2021 Toyota GR Yaris video review

Welcome to the fourth in a series of videos set to answer the crucial question: will it drift?. We have four 4wd hot hatchbacks - the new 2021 Volkswagen Golf R, the latest Mercedes-AMG A45 S, the Toyota GR Yaris and a Mk3 Ford Focus RS. And we're taking them all to a low-grip skidpan to answer that most vital of questions. Will they go sideways?
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Comparison Test: 2021 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs. BMW M3 Competition

From the September 2021 issue of Car and Driver. Everyone knows a couple who probably shouldn't be together. They fight in public and drag friends into their quarrels, yet at the end of the night, perhaps after disappearing for an hour or two, they're all smiles. They remind us a little of our complicated relationships with the BMW M3 and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio.
CarsAutoExpress

New Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 review

While some drivers will still prefer the easy nature of a turbocharged petrol engine, Mazda’s upgraded mild-hybrid powertrain has its perks. Linear and responsive, it rewards drivers who want to use its sweet manual gearbox to enjoy its surprisingly wide power band. The CX-30 has poised handling to match, but this is a smaller SUV with less rear passenger and boot space than some rivals, which holds it back from the best in the class.
Carskoamnewsnow.com

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Drive Review: More Muscle, Less Fat

Cadillac, busily transforming itself into an electric luxury brand, swears the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing are the last “V-Series” performance cars it will make with gasoline engines. If that’s true, Cadillac is going out with a bang. I drove these astonishing sport sedans at Virginia International Raceway, a...
CarsAutoExpress

New Kia Ceed 2021 review

The facelifted Kia Ceed is a worthwhile update to the Korean brand’s big-selling family hatchback. Visual tweaks offer a stronger, more striking look, while the digital dash and further improved infotainment give a boost inside. The 1.5 T-GDi engine is smooth but a touch noisy, yet offers acceptable performance; we’d save some cash and opt for the manual instead of this less impressive DCT. The Ceed’s relative practicality remains unchanged however, so it’s still a contender in this class.
Carscarthrottle.com

Honda NSX Bows Out With New Type S Version

The Type S version will be the swansong for the NSX, and only 350 will be made. Will you be sad to see Honda’s hybrid supercar go?. The Honda NSX was the original everyday supercar, and a pretty big departure from the Jazz, Civic and HR-V. It returned after an 11-year hiatus as a hybrid but, despite gorgeous styling and nearly 600bhp, it never really attracted the buyers like the Ferrari 488 and McLaren 570S.
CarsPosted by
CBS News

Want your next set of wheels to be electric? Here's how much you'll pay

As President Joe Biden and U.S. automakers pledge to boost the number of zero-emissions vehicles to half of all industry sales by 2030, a key challenge remains: persuading Americans they can afford an electric vehicle, which historically have cost far more than conventional fuel-powered cars. Experts say that's no longer...
CarsAutoExpress

New Renault Clio Lutecia Limited Edition revealed

This is the new Renault Clio Lutecia Limited Edition - the first special edition version of the fifth-generation Clio in the UK, which gets more standard equipment and some unique styling tweaks. UK production is limited to just 300 examples, with each costing £20,200. It’s available to order now, and...
CarsAutoExpress

Dacia Sandero Stepway review

With a welcome boost in cabin quality and ride comfort, along with new on-board tech, the Dacia Sandero Stepway is now a worthy challenger to mainstream rivals. Yes, the bargain basement version of the Sandero grabs the headlines as the UK’s cheapest car to buy, but if you spend a little more on a top-spec Stepway model you can still have supermini-sized family wheels on your drive for the price of a mid-spec city car.
Buying CarsTelegraph

Renault Arkana review: this family wagon is likeable rather than loveable

It depends on the way you count it, but the C-segment market is Europe’s largest – think family-sized hatchbacks such as Volkswagen Golf, Ford Focus, Peugeot 308, Renault Mégane, Hyundai i30; you get the drift. This segment occupies almost 40 per cent of all new-car sales and of that figure 55 per cent are SUV/crossovers – hatchbacks comprise only 28 per cent, estates nine per cent, multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) 4.5 per cent and cabriolets one per cent.
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2021 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Unlike most manufacturers, the Volvo V60 Cross Country shows the Swedish brand's commitment to keeping the wagon alive. With its raised ride height, the Cross Country adds more capability to the regular V60 but retains that car's gorgeous and deceptively simple interior. Factor in its tidy handling, and the Volvo V60 should be the envy of many a crossover. Only one powertrain is on offer, but it's a strong 250-horsepower turbo-four that provides enough power to zip around town, cruise comfortably on the highway, or tackle some rougher terrain. Rivals include the popular Subaru Outback and Audi A4 Allroad, but the V60 Cross Country does more than enough to stand alongside these excellent competitors. Although it's not cheap, Volvo's wagon is a refreshingly unique alternative to dime-a-dozen crossovers.
Buying Carssanfernandosun.com

2021 Kia Sorento

Everyone wants to fit into the clothes they were able to wear when they were 20. Some try to put them on anyway. Usually, the fit isn’t good. It’s the same kind of issue with putting three rows of seats in a compact-sized crossover SUV. This is probably why there...
CarsCAR Magazine

Volkswagen ID.5 GTX: concept readied for Munich debut

The Volkswagen ID.5 GTX coupe SUV will make its de facto global debut as a disguised, 'near-production' concept at next month's Munich motor show. Set to arrive in dealerships in 2022, the car is effectively a coupe version of the ID.4 GTX SUV that was revealed earlier this year. The...
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Genesis GV70, Devel Sixteen, Alfa Romeo EV plans: Today's Car News

Genesis already wowed us with its GV80, and now the Korean brand has introduced an even better, albeit smaller, crossover in the form of the GV70. After testing one, we found it to offer all the luxury and performance most buyers will ever need, but without the premium price its rivals command.
Buying CarsShropshire Star

The new plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan goes on sale from £35,515

Electrified model can travel 30 miles on electric power. The new plug-in hybrid version of the Volkswagen Tiguan has gone on sale today, with prices starting from £35,515. It’s available on the Life, Elegance and R-Line trims and comes with a generous level of standard equipment. For example, all hybrid...
CarsAutoExpress

New Volkswagen ID.2 to kick-start brand’s push into small electric cars

Volkswagen is set to introduce smaller and cheaper all-electric ID. models with a VW ID.2 baby SUV followed by a supermini EV later, and the cars could well be manufactured by SEAT in Spain. VW has been working on a more affordable version of the all-electric MEB platform that underpins...

Comments / 0

Community Policy