Cupra Leon Estate review: here’s why you’ll have more fun in the hatchback

For more than 20 years now, a fast SEAT Leon of some kind has taken on the Golf GTI, having taken quite a lot from it. The results of sibling rivalry have been mixed. Back when the Golf was at its nadir - remember the 115hp Mk4 GTI? - the Leon burst onto the scene with the 20VT, later the first Leon Cupra. Back when SEAT was cool and had those awesome old Ibiza rally cars, the Leon was cheaper, faster, better looking and much more yellow than the Golf, with a minimum of 180hp - rising to 225hp for the final Cupra Rs. Perhaps it still wasn't the most rewarding drive in the world, but that first Leon emphatically announced the Cupra SEATs to the world. And made the Golf look really staid.