Successful Web Design Isn’t A Luxury But A Necessity In 2021

Owner, founder of Sqla Inc., Landist Group, and B2g Inc. I oversee the vision and overall creative direction of these landscape companies. In my profession as a landscape architect, I have two main goals. The first is to capture a beautiful view. My second task is to create a view out of the natural elements where there is none. Taking inspiration from the beautiful views I witness and study, my secondary mission challenges me to create a surrogate nature that will be able to nourish and nurture the beings that inhabit the space. At times, a design-build project can be a long challenging process filled with client meetings, permit processing and construction cacophony. Still, it is all worth it once my clients get to sit down and enjoy their little piece of paradise.