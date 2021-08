Phase 4 of Marvel Studios is introducing many new characters and also everything is related to the multiverse. After Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), Marvel Studios All of 2020 was on hold, that is why in 2021 many new deliveries are premiering, both in cinemas and on the platform of streaming Disney Plus. Since for now we have seen WandaVison, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Black Widow. They are also about to release What if …?, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, The Eternals, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel and Spider-Man: Far from home. In all these stories, the multiverse it will be very important.