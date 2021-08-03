Cancel
Brandtelling Launches to Empower Technology Marketers to Build and Share Brand Stories for Greater Awareness and Sales

By MTS Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrand Storytelling Agency Celebrates 16th Anniversary with a New Identity, Refreshed Web Presence, Refocused Commitment to Technology Marketer Customers. Taking a chapter from its own brand storytelling book, Communication Strategy Group is now Brandtelling, a brand storytelling agency serving the technology industry. The agency was founded in 2005 as Communication Strategy Group, a technology public relations firm. Over the past decade-and-a-half, it has evolved into a brand storytelling agency for technology companies. Along the way, Founder, Principal and Chief Brandteller Arthur Germain created and registered Brandtelling® as a term to explain the agency’s brand storytelling approach. This rebranding reflects a renewed focus on providing brand consulting and content marketing to technology and IT channel businesses.

