USD 475 will require students, staff and visitors to wear face masks inside facilities

Face masks will be a requirement in USD 475 buildings and vehicles, including school buses, during the upcoming school year, at least until the first quarter comes to an end at which time there will be a reassessment. Dr. Reginald Eggleston, Superintendent of Schools, covered the recommendation that was approved by the Board of Education. "At the end of the first quarter we will return and reassess where we are based on data and be able to make the determination if we need to continue on with the mask provision."