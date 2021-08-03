Black Owned Linktree Alternative: MeChat, The Business of Connecting All URL Links and Content With Just One Link

Quora, a knowledge sharing platform, today announced it is joining the creator economy. With the launch of memberships for Quora Spaces, established creators with an engaged audience as well as those who are still building their personal brand can earn from the knowledge they share. Because Quora is supported by ad revenue, Quora takes only 5%, allowing creators to keep more subscription revenue than on other platforms and enjoy unique distribution benefits with Quora’s machine learning-powered emails and feed that go out to millions. Creators in Quora Spaces set the price that works for their audience and choose which content to make available for free or let Quora’s algorithm manage it for them to promote subscriber growth.