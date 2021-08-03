Joe Wicks: ‘Meditation helped me understand my childhood better – and made me a more patient father’

Content Warning: This piece includes mentions of death, grief, depression, and suicidal thoughts. It was about 10 months ago when I experienced my first encounter with loss. In October 2020, my uncle passed away in a freaky accident. The devastating news, however, didn’t hit me right away. Yes, I was shocked and rendered speechless, but that was just about it. The next day, I got up feeling pretty normal and went about my day as usual. But after we spread his ashes in the ocean, I began feeling something I had never experienced before: a feeling so intense, as if someone were reaching inside my body and squeezing my heart, and the squeezing didn’t stop.