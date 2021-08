Gerdau has raised its dividend payment by 1,574.8% over the last three years. Shares of NYSE GGB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,723,103. Gerdau has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00.