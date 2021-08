When too much power isn’t good enough, Posaidon has what it takes to give you more. The Mercedes-AMG S63 is no slouch with 612 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque, but what if that’s not enough? Well, according to famed tuner Posaidon, it’s not, and that’s why we’re looking at this tuned version of the S63 today. The same 4.0-liter V-8 lives under the hood, but it now features revised turbos with upgraded ball bearings, new air induction, and a revised exhaust system with new downpipes and sports catalytic converters. In the end, the Posaidon S 63 RS 830+ is good for a whopping 880 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque. That kind of power enables this S63 to hit 60 mph in 3.2 seconds and on to a top speed of 217 mph.