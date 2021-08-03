The Mandalorian Behind The Scenes Confirm Mark Hamill Shot Scenes as Luke Skywalker
Socially awkward straightedge fraud. A few months removed from The Mandalorian Season 2's grand finale and fans are still gushing over Luke Skywalker's jaw-dropping comeback in the Star Wars franchise. What was initially thought to be a one-off cameo from the beloved character turned out to be something more as the famed Jedi master took Grogu aka Baby Yoda with him to begin his formal training and learn the ways to the Force. In case you didn't know, Mark Hamill was actually the one who shot some of his scenes in the finale but fans weren't too convinced.epicstream.com
