The Mandalorian Behind The Scenes Confirm Mark Hamill Shot Scenes as Luke Skywalker

The Mandalorian spawned a number of memorable moments and shocking twists, and one of the biggest shocks was the identity of the mysterious Jedi that showed up to pick up Grogu. After anticipation built for several episodes, the mysterious individual was revealed to be none other than Luke Skywalker, and what followed was an epic action sequence and a tearful goodbye as Grogu left Mando and headed off with Luke. As we wait to see what happens in season 2, you can now add that amazing sequence to your collection courtesy of Hot Toys' Mandalorian Luke Skywalker, who comes armed with his trademark green lightsaber and a tiny articulated Grogu to complete the set, and you can check out the new sixth scale figure up-close starting on the next slide.