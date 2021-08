CLIVE — The Iowa Lottery’s record sales for the fiscal year that ended in June came during the pandemic and that had an impact on the top retailer. Lottery spokeswoman Mary Neubauer says the store with the most sales was in central Iowa. “The Jiffy location in Marshalltown — that is a convenience store — and that location alone had one-point-three million dollars in sales,” Neubauer says. The top seller of lottery tickets for many years has been a Hy-Vee store in eastern Iowa.