Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Mom Adopts 4 Siblings Once Separated In Foster Care

By nweaver
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of four siblings who were once separated in the foster care system are now all together under one roof. And thanks to their mom, they get to stay that way. Susan Pires first met the three little girls and one little boy two years ago when they were foster kids. The mom from Charlotte, North Carolina, says one of the children immediately let her know she wanted to be adopted by asking, “If things don’t work out with me going back to my family, would you adopt us?” And that’s exactly what she set out to do.

