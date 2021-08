The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to reverse the relaxation of guidance surrounding mask-wearing for vaccinated Americans indoors in some areas, reports have said.The New York Times reported that the agency is expected to make the recommendation as early as Tuesday with CNN reporting that officials took into consideration new data surrounding the Delta variant on Sunday night.The broadcaster also reported on Tuesday that the health body is expected to announce that it will recommend “everyone in K-12 schools wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status”. The agency is set to hold a briefing later...