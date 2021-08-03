Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman
Rapper and producer Dizzee Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Mills, has been charged with assaulting a woman following an incident at a home in London. In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June. Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”www.cosmopolitan.com
