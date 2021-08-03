Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assaulting a woman

By Megan Sutton
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper and producer Dizzee Rascal, whose real name is Dylan Mills, has been charged with assaulting a woman following an incident at a home in London. In a statement, the Metropolitan police said: “Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June. Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment.”

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dizzee Rascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan#Croydon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
wpxz1041fm.com

CLOVER TOWNSHIP WOMAN CHARGED IN ALLEDGED ASSAULT OF HUSBAND

A woman in Clover Township is in the Jefferson County jail and facing charges for allegedly assaulting her husband multiple times with a walking stick. According to The Punxsutawney Spirit, the incident happened on July 14th at a residence along Roller Coaster Road where 73-year-old Kathy Duvall is accused of assaulting her 83-year-old husband. The published report says Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney observed injuries to the man’s face and arms.
Public SafetyBBC

Brooklyn Bell pleads not guilty to Aireville Park murder

A teenager has denied murdering a man who was fatally stabbed in a North Yorkshire park. Simon McMinn, who was in his 40s, was found with stab wounds in Aireville Park, Skipton, on 28 July. He was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital, said North Yorkshire Police. Brooklyn Bell,...
PetsNewsweek

Family Dog Mauls Newborn Baby to Death in Front of Horrified Mother

A 5-week-old baby boy was mauled to death by their family's dog in the early hours of Sunday morning. Deputies arrived at the home in Kariong on Australia's Central Coast around 2:20 a.m. and attempted to resuscitate the boy by giving him CPR but he died at the scene. The...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother, 26, admits to drugging her seven-year-old son and stuffing his body into a suitcase that she dumped in a river in Brazil

A woman is behind bars in Brazil after she confessed murdering her seven-year-old son and stuffing his body into a duffle bag before dumping him in a river. Yasmin Rodrigues, 26, was taken into custody in Rio Grande do Sul last Thursday after the Civil Police discovered several inconsistencies in her report about her Miguel dos Santos' disappearance, according to Brazilian digital news outlet G1.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mother hits out at ‘pure evil’ killer who stabbed daughter 120 times after she mistook him for Uber driver

The mother of a girl who was murdered after she mistook a stranger’s vehicle for her Uber has hit out at the “pure evil” man convicted of her killing.Nathaniel Rowland was found guilty in the violent murder of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson after a jury deliberated for less than an hour on Tuesday.The University of South Carolina student was abducted and stabbed roughly 120 times after she got into Rowland’s car thinking it was an Uber ride in 2019.Ahead of Rowland’s sentencing, the victim’s mother Marci Josephson gave a harrowing six minute victim impact statement in which she hit out...
WorldPosted by
rolling out

T.I. arrested in Amsterdam

Rap mogul T.I. was reportedly arrested in The Netherlands while celebrating his wedding anniversary with his wife, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris. The music power couple had sojourned in Italy to commemorate the 11th year since that the two exchanged vows. While in Europe, the couple decided to trek on over to Amsterdam, where the Grand Hustle boss ran into the local police — literally.
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy