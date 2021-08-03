Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles returns to the Olympics, wins bronze medal on balance beam

By Emily Giambalvo
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO — Years of preparation had led to this summer when, finally, a two-week stretch of Olympic competition gave Simone Biles, the biggest star of her sport, a massive opportunity to shine. She could earn another hefty batch of her sport’s most prized medals, with the expectation that many of them would be gold. She hoped to introduce a new, wildly difficult skill to women’s gymnastics. She planned to show the world how she somehow managed to become even better than the version of herself that dominated the Rio de Janeiro Games five years ago.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze Medal#Gymnastics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLHollywood Life

Simone Biles Wraps Her Arms Around BF Jonathan Owens As They Reunite At His NFL Practice — Photo

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have reunited! The Olympic gymnast returned from Tokyo, and was all smiles as she posed with her NFL star beau. Simone Biles has officially returned to the USA after representing the nation at the Tokyo Olympics. The Gold medallist, who withdrew from the team all-around final last week, has now reunited with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The NFL player was all smiles as he wrapped his arm around Simone at a football practice session. “open practices aka bring your girlfriend to work day,” she captioned her August 6 Instagram photo, which showed her rocking a white tank top, beige sweatpants and long braids in her hair.
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
SportsKCBD

Wayland Baptist alum wins Olympic gold

Take a look at the facility that helped Simone Biles to overcome the 'twisties' condition that forced her to pull out of gymnastic events. USA weightlifting chief on transgender competitor: 'inclusive moment'. Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT. |. The head of USA weightlifting Phil Andrews speaks on...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

CNN goes inside Simone Biles’ “secret gym” outside Tokyo. Around an hour’s drive from Tokyo, a university campus surrounded by rice paddies was the unlikely setting behind Simone Biles' Olympic comeback. CNN was given exclusive access to the Ogawa Gymnastics Arena at Juntendo University, where the Team USA gymnast secretly...
Sportsexpressnews.com

Navarrette: Simone Biles' triumph at the Tokyo Olympics transcends medals

“Never, never, never give up.” — Winston Churchill. For superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles — who has won a total of seven Olympic medals in her career — the bronze medal she won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics will probably always be her favorite. After all, that medal was particularly hard-earned.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles visits Times Square with Team USA after Tokyo Olympics

Star gymnast Simone Biles and teammates celebrated their return from the Tokyo Olympics with a stop in Times Square on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Olympian and company were spotted making the rounds among crowds in the Big Apple after an extended stay in Olympic village isolated by COVID-19 restrictions. Biles was...
Sportsdailynewsen.com

Suni Lee takes gold medals to Auburn; Biles finishes Tokyo with bronze beam

Well, Suni Lee is bringing hers to college for dorm decorations when the 18-year-old heads to Auburn this fall. Lee was awarded silver in the women’s team gymnastics competition. She also won gold in the all around and bronze in the uneven bars final. On Tuesday, she competed in the balance beam final in Tokyo and came in fifth.
SportsCincinnati Herald

Simone Biles gets ‘twisties’ at Olympics

TOKYO — At the Summer Olympics on June 29, the women’s all-around gymnastics winner was … not Simone Biles. The title and gold medal went to Sunisa Lee of the U.S. Biles’ absence hung over one of the most anticipated events at the Games, an event she won at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Biles withdrew after first dropping out of the women’s team finals, while it was underway, earlier in the week, citing mental health challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy