Mercedes-Benz Joins With Amazon Prime Video On “Cinderella” Campaign To Celebrate And Inspire Individuals

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 3 days ago

The Luxury Automotive Brand Teamed up With the Film’s Cast and Crew – Including Camila Cabello and Billy Porter – To Amplify Powerful Stories and Highlight Strong Individuals Through a Series of Activations. Mercedes-Benz announced that they are joining forces with Amazon Prime Video and their highly anticipated film, “Cinderella,”...

