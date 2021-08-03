In the shadow of a ski resort, Steamboat Springs mobile home residents have been without power for 50 days

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Fred McCracken goes to sleep with the sun since the power went out in his mobile home nearly 50 days ago. Down the lane at Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park, neighbors Efrain Farias and José Banales are taking turns filling up gas tanks to feed the generator between their two homes. They run it a few hours each night, long enough to heat water so their families can take hot showers after work. The gas costs about $25 every day or two.