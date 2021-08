The mobile gaming industry is seeing some stalled growth after experiencing a surge during the height of the pandemic. Zynga COO Matt Bromberg joined Cheddar to talk about where the industry stands today versus last year when it saw such momentum. “The industry is seeing a little bit of softness driven by some of the reduction in the stay-at-home behaviors associated with COVID and a little bit of IDFA," he said, touching on Apple's recent policy allowing users to opt-out of enabling IDFA (Identifier for Advertisers). "But it’s really important for everyone to remember that we’re going to end up in a much better place with more users and more growth than they were before COVID began."