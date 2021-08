As with any job, there are mistakes we often encounter or habits that we should forget. For data scientists, there is no exception. Over the course of your career, you can expect to make mistakes, and that is okay. However, learning about them beforehand so that you can avoid most of the easier mistakes can be quite beneficial for you in your career. With that being said, let’s dive deeper into three mistakes you should avoid as soon as possible as a data scientist, while also discussing the solutions or what to do instead — and keep on reading down below if you would like to also learn of the considerations regarding these mistakes.