About half (53 percent) of financial service providers cited poor communication and project management as the biggest barriers to successful digital implementation. Lack of leadership and leadership vision was the biggest problem for a quarter of participants, especially in lower and middle market organizations (33%). The good news is that, despite the challenges of making the business more attractive to internal stakeholders, employee backlash has been below the industry average, suggesting that most financial-services companies are aware that digital transformation is a must. It is important to note that the implementation of technologies, not just digital transformation, is only part of the journey. The long-term goal is to revolutionize the way individuals and companies deal with money on a daily basis. Financial services companies should develop their own functions in their organizations in order to drive digital efforts, create interdisciplinary digital dream teams and individualize their champions in this area in order to be effective with digital transformation.