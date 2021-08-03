Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brunswick, OH

KDK Mitsubishi celebrates dealership grand opening Aug. 7 in Brunswick

By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After 14 years in Brunswick, KDK Auto Brokers is bucking some current auto industry trends this year by expanding. “When Sims Mitsubishi closed in Medina around 18 months ago, (Mitsubishi) approached us and said we would be a perfect fit to take on this franchise,” said KDK co-owner Phil Klima. “We were working out of our 1633 Pearl Road location and using our other location, at 1700 Pearl, for auto reconditioning (services).”

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
45K+
Followers
46K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brook Park, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
City
Brunswick, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Brunswick, OH
Cars
City
Medina, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Medina, OH
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#The Dealership#Used Cars#Dj#Kdk Auto Brokers#Kdk Co#Dj#Buckeye#Ganley Lincoln Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Strongsville, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kids love to horse around at Camp Cheerful: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Achievement Centers for Children’s Camp Cheerful is well known for its outstanding Therapeutic Horsemanship Program for children and adults, ages 4 and older with and without special needs. Participants enjoy the many benefits of the program because they are tailored to their physical, mental and emotional strengths and capabilities.
Bay Village, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Kudos for an excellent article on the first-ever Westlake-Bay Village Rotary art show

Kudos to Linda Gandee for an excellent article on the first-ever Westlake-Bay Village Rotary art show held on Saturday, July 31. However, one important fact left out of the article was that the festival was held on the grounds of the Westlake Porter Public Library, which is adjacent to Westlake Elementary School. During the festival, the “Reading Garden” of the library was converted into a wine and beer café run by volunteers from the Westlake Porter Public Library Foundation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy