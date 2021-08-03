Cancel
Cars

Hyundai Goes Rugged With Off-Road Inspired Santa Fe XRT

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Most people never take their crossovers off-roading, but that hasn't stopped manufacturers from offering rugged off-road packages aimed at customers with active lifestyles. The 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe becomes the latest crossover to offer such a model, with the new XRT Appearance Trim level. Hyundai previously announced the Santa Fe XRT along with a full 2022 model year update, but this is the first time we've seen any pictures of the vehicle.

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content.

#Hyundai Santa Fe#Hyundai Tucson#Xrt#Off Roading#Sel#Htrac#Convenience Package#Awd#Santa Fe Xrt
