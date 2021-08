Broadcasters are becoming more comfortable with cloud-based media transport for all kinds of production, including live events. It’s arguable that one key marker of how deeply a technology has become enmeshed in the M&E landscape is the confidence with which people use it for live events – especially those involving premium content for which there can be no margin of error. In terms of the cloud and media transport, it seems that a tipping point is not too far off as companies everywhere begin to grapple with the serious questions underpinning that transition.