Minnetonka AudioTools Server Adds MPEG-H

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe integration of Fraunhofer IIS’s MPEG-H authoring workflow into The Telos Alliance’s Minnetonka AudioTools Server is now complete. The toolset is suitable for a wide variety of audio-processing fields and is designed to bring benefits to terrestrial, IPTV, and satellite broadcast, as well as pre- and post-production. The Minnetonka AudioTools...

