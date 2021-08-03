Christie’s Northern New Jersey is pleased to market the sale of a true one-of-a-kind French Masterpiece in Saddle River

Saddle River NJ, Christie’s International Real Estate Northern New Jersey, an exclusive partner of Christie’s International Real Estate, voted Christie’s Affiliate of the Year in 2017 and 2018, and the fastest growing real estate brokerage in northern New Jersey, proudly announced today that 12 Warewoods Road, Saddle River, is currently listed for sale by Realtor® Associates, Zeibour “Susan” Koushagjian, and Kevork “George” Koushagjian, of the Mahwah/Saddle River Sales Gallery. The brokerage notably leads as the #1 real estate brokerage for $1 million + transactions in Northwest Bergen County year to date as per the New Jersey Multiple Listing Service.