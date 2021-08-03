Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva Regional News
 3 days ago

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Geneva, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Uv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy