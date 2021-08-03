A Director of Technology Comes To Public Radio Pair

Q: So, you’ve been with Reading Public Museum for about 28 years. How has planetarium patronage and education changed during your tenure?. Overall, as we have grown and improved our planetarium show choices, our public has grown along with us. In the early years of my time here, the public star shows were quite limited — only about four shows weekly. Gradually, we increased those to three public shows daily — all different shows designed for multiple age levels. The school group library of shows also expanded. At first, we had only two shows per grade for a field trip. Today, there are dozens of programs, and most adhere to PA State Standards. Private groups also benefit from the wide range of star show choices. Scouting groups or birthday party packages include a hands-on activity and craft that relates directly to the show.