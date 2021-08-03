Cancel
Business

A Director of Technology Comes To Public Radio Pair

By Adam Jacobson
Radio Business Report
 3 days ago

The owner and operator of Pittsburgh’s NPR Member station and its long-running Adult Alternative noncomm has appointed a Director of Technology. He’ll be charged with leading the IT and engineering staff at the organization. Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation, parent of WYEP-FM and WESA-FM, has named Jason Price to the post.

